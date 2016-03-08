Opinion: Inter must secure signature of Arsenal and Spurs target at all costs

According to the latest reports from several highly regarded Italian football journalists, including Calciomercato.com’s own Fabrizio Romano, Inter still have a very good chance of being able to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom during this summer’s transfer window.



The Nerazzurri’s hopes of completing a deal were all but written off this time last week after it emerged that the Ligue 1 side were demanding a fee in the region of €50-60 million to be paid up front. However, it now seems that they are willing to allow him to leave on loan, so long as an obligation to buy is included in any potential agreement.



Of course, given the Brazilian star’s considerable worth, the Nerazzurri will have to stump up a lot of money to tempt president Stéphane Martin into parting with his prized asset. That said, bringing a new winger to Milan is surely one of Piero Ausilio’s main priorities ahead of next season, while there are few better on the market than Malcom.



Indeed, it was obvious when he first broke into Corinthians’ first team under the tutelage of Tite back in 2015 that he was destined to become a star and play for one of the world’s biggest clubs. Having served his apprenticeship in France for the past two-and-a-half years, the 21-year-old is now ready to do exactly that.



Malcom is technically superb and is exactly the type of player Luciano Spalletti would relish the opportunity to work with as he looks to make Inter a force to be reckoned with in the Serie A title race next season. Crucially, the club can now offer prospective new recruits UEFA Champions League football, which may well prove decisive in negotiations.



There is absolutely no doubt that Malcom has the ability required to make a difference at the very top level. He can provide Inter’s attack with a completely new dimension, while his arrival would surely go a long way towards convincing Mauro Icardi that Appiano Gentile is his home and should remain that way for many years to come.



Inter must act quickly in order to secure his signature because, unsurprisingly, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring his situation. Reaching an agreement with Bordeaux will be no easy task however, with the French club having made it perfectly clear that there will be no discounts. For Ausilio and his colleagues, it ought to be a no brainer. They must go all out to ensure they do not lose out in pursuit of one of football’s most exciting young talents.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)