Opinion: Is Joaquin Correa the right man to replace Felipe Anderson at Lazio?
01 August at 13:30Just yesterday morning, Sevilla’s Argentine attacking midfielder Joaquin Correa arrived in Rome ahead of his Lazio medical at the Paideia clinic. This comes as he is just steps away from completing a move to the Biancoceleste, being the man chosen by Igli Tare, Simone Inzaghi and Claudio Lotito to replace Felipe Anderson; who left Lazio to join West Ham in July.
However, the question on the lips of Laziale now is whether or not Correa is the right man for the job. Will he bring to the club what Felipe Anderson ultimately did not?
Firstly, one must wonder whether or not Correa will demand the game-time that ultimately caused the divide between Inzaghi and Anderson; and the latter’s subsequent departure. Luis Alberto took centre stage in Lazio’s team last season, playing in the centre-forward role behind Ciro Immobile in a 3-5-1-1 formation. However, reports have indicated that Inzaghi could perhaps be experimenting with a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-2-1, the latter of which Correa could play alongside Luis Alberto in a fluid ‘number 10’ role.
Correa is two years younger than Felipe Anderson and, at just 23-years-old, is certainly one for the future, as well as the present. Aside from the option to play as a central attacking midfielder, Correa could, in fact, alternatively be played as a left wing-back, although his defensive abilities would need some work. Marusic made the similar drop back from the right-wing into the RWB position under Inzaghi, something Correa could learn from and develop.
Correa’s strengths lie with his dribbling ability, much like Felipe Anderson, as well as his hold up play; which offers a dimension going forward that Anderson never did. His crossing needs work but if deployed as an attacking midfielder, there is little need for this; especially with Ciro Immobile’s perceived lack of heading ability.
All in all, Correa is an apt replacement for Felipe Anderson; one which, if he is willing to perhaps settle for less game-time than Anderson, could provide some exciting depth for Lazio’s attack, in an attempt to prevent a reoccurrence of last season’s climactic events.
