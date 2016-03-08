Well, to understand the situation, we have to take into consideration that Raiola has wanted Gigio to leave Milan for a long time now, almost getting to a point of desperation. This, along with Milan's current need of money, hasn't played well in Raiola's favour when negotiating with clubs.

The clubs interested have been able to take advantage of both Raiola and AC Milan by coming in with low offers, knowing that both of them could be desperate enough to accept these offers. Despite the fact that AC Milan have stated that they want at least €70m, we all know this could be compromised, especially in times like these.

However, with Mino Raiola stating that Gigio could remain at Milan, perhaps for the first time ever, clubs interested must wonder why, and maybe even start to sweat just a little.

On the other hand, this could also be one of Raiola's missions against the Rossoneri, putting them in a tough position by basically saying that Donnarumma only will leave on his conditions. He's made it known that he wants the youngster to leave for around €40m, which would see him gain significantly more in terms of commission than if he was sold for €70m.

Furthermore, after perhaps what you could call a rocky season, not many teams would be interested in spending €70m on a goalkeeper, which in the end would leave Milan with both Reina and Gigio for next season. Both combined have wages of around €8m per year, which certainly isn't something that the Rossoneri really would like to spend on two goalkeepers.

With all things considered, Donnarumma's future will certainly depend on UEFA's verdict on Milan, although one could argue that, in theory, the potential decisions wouldn't force Milan to sell their starlet.

Just four days ago, Raiola provided assuring words for the Milan fans regarding Donnarumma, saying that 'Donnarumma could remain at AC Milan for life'. However, what does this really mean and perhaps more importantly, why would Raiola say this after almost a year of war with the Milan management?@Isak_Moller