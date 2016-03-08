OPINION: What is the best XI for Juventus and where does Ronaldo fit?

Juventus arguably hold the strongest offense in Europe, in this article Ramez Nathan suggests their best lineup.



In a few weeks Emre Can will fully adapt to the Calcio world, Blasie Matuidi will be ready to have his starting role back and when both midfielders are in Massimilano Allegri's disposal the Bianconeri fans will start to fight on whether the coach should start with a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation.



Starting with Miralem Pjanic next to Can and Matuidi would massively improve the team's lack of pace and add solidity to a side that has always suffered on counter attacks as we just witnessed last weekend against Chievo Verona.



On the other hand, having four of Juve's current squad upfront would absolutely shatter every opposition and knowing Allegri he will continually switch between the two and might even play some fixtures with a 4-3-1-2 or 3–5–2 formation.



Two things are undebatable this season for the Old Lady, first is that Cristiano Ronaldo will start in every big occasion and second is that Allegri is going fully unorthodox without any pure Prima Punta.



Ronaldo was the sole striker against the Flying Donkeys in the first Serie A fixture and from what we saw, he dropped down to the middle of the park to start the buildup process, sometimes he went to the right and a lot of times to left, adding a new dimension to the front four, as all players exchanged positions and roles over the pitch inviting defenders to assume nothing.



No matter what formation he will use, Allegri will have a dynamic attacking side that is not centered on a striker like Gonzalo Higuain or Fernando Llorente, yet versatile enough to carve open any resolute defense.



Out of the six attacking players only Juan Cuadrado has a fixed unchangeable role down the right flank. The Colombian played a vital role last season scoring five and assisting 10 of his team's goals including those against Fioretina, Milan and most importantly the game that granted Juventus the title with Inter.



Cuadrado is expected to have the super-sub role for the Bianconeri this season, yet one other wide man could flourish this season after warming the bench for too long in the last one.



Following a top preseason, Federico Bernardeschi left his mark on the first game of Serie A, stealing the show from CR7 as he was directly involved in the equalizer and scored the last gasp goal to give Juventus all three points.



This could be the year for the young Italian to outshine the rest of wingers at Juventus, but one Samba Dancer will beg to differ.



Since earning the trust of Allegri last season, the electrifying Douglas Costa has provided more assists than any player in Serie A and with his recent displays in the World Cup it would be hard to leave the Brazilian out of the starting 11.



Fan favorite Paolo Dybala will also have to fight for his place, La Joya has been a little shaky after failing to impress his coach in the World Cup and with all these megastars in the rooster La Joya will have to earn his spot.



The Argentinian is one of the few players at Allegri's disposal that masters the art of dropping deep in midfielder and start slamming the opponents with his vision and creativity.



Along with Pjanic, these are the two players that are best suited to lead the orchestra turning Juventus from a dull side that cannot beat a resolute defense to a team that works magic and dazzles the audience with their talent.



The remaining two are Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic and although both of them can start as a sole striker or an inverted winger from the left flank, the two carry different roles at each position.



The Croatian is the Old Lady's gladiator, he personifies every attribute the club and its fans use to describe how they want their players to be like, and despite not having half of Ronaldo's talent, the way he fights for every ball and gets back to help the defense makes him unreplaceable for Allegri.



CR7 will never be threatened by Mandzukic, not because the 33-year-old is Juve's main man but because they can easily start in the same lineup and complement each other.



The two can change roles during the game with Mandzukic covering the defensive roles of the left wing for Ronaldo and the two will join forces in doing what they do best converting crosses to goals and finding the right space to destroy defenses.



Best expected lineup: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Pjanic, Can; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Mandzukic; Ronaldo

