Opinion: Why Chelsea should opt for Caldara rather than Rugani

Chelsea have in recent weeks been linked with two defenders in particular; Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara. However, which player should they go for?



For me, there's really only one option to consider, and that is Mattia Caldara. Why? Well, considering the reported fees, it must be said that Caldara holds a clear advantage.



The former Atalanta man would cost Chelsea around €40m, while Rugani would go for close to €55m. To most of the Serie A fans, as well as some Juventus fans, it should be the other way around.



Now, don't get me wrong, Rugani has performed well with the Bianconeri in previous seasons, however, he didn't really develop the way that many expected. In addition to this, the fact that he's also been on the bench quite a lot, although understandably so, makes you hesitate just a bit.



Caldara, on the other hand, has been playing consistently for Atalanta, thus gaining a lot of experience. In many areas, he's actually proved to be even better than Rugani, which really makes you wonder if the latter's €55m price tag is justified or just a result of the hype surrounding the player when he joined Juventus.



Caldara has also proved to be up to the task when it comes to scoring, as no defender has scored more goals than him (10) since the start of the 2016/17 Serie A season.



Therefore, all things considered, it makes perfect sense for Chelsea to opt for Caldara, rather than the over-hyped Rugani.



However, in the end, it'll come down to Maurizio Sarri's preference, and the fact that has already worked with Rugani could weigh in favour of the €55m man.