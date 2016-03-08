Even though the season certainly hasn't gone as planned for Conte and his Chelsea side, these results need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as this term has been more or less a war between the Italian manager and the Stamford Bridge management.

After not getting the signings he wished for, Conte immediately set his foot down by criticising the club, eventually finding himself on very bad terms with the owners. This chaotic situation, along with poor performances, certainly caused the mediocre season that they had, although Conte shouldn't be blamed as much for this.

During his first year in the Premier League, he proved that with a good team, more importantly, one that he wants to work with, he can go far. This season he also experienced the lack of a striker after Diego Costa, strangely enough, was frozen out by Conte despite the fact that he was vital in Chelsea's league win. Morata was unable to fill the void after joining from Real Madrid and the Blues have certainly suffered in terms of goalscoring.

With that said, only God knows what Conte could do with a team like Tottenham, that already has a solid defensive structure, as well as a proven goalscorer in Harry Kane. If anything, it would be really interesting to see.

Even though he's really only had one good season in England, I think it's justified to say that Conte is a proven Premier League manager, as long as he remains focused on the task at hand. This season, he certainly hasn't been, that's for sure.

However, this all depends on the possible departure of Mauricio Pochettino. Should he decide to reject Real Madrid, then Conte certainly won't join Spurs, although he could be a great candidate if Poch decides to leave.

Amid rumours linking Mauricio Pochettino with a move to Real Madrid, here's why Tottenham should consider Conte as the best replacement.