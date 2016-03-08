Opta: Serie A Team of the Season thus far - Four Juve, three Lazio players

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak all around the world, Serie A is suspended until April 3rd, although it's looking increasingly likely that this suspension will be extended as the situation is getting worse for each day that passes. Therefore, it remains to be seen how the season will be concluded.Yesterday evening, it was confirmed that Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus. Today, the same was confirmed for Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini. As a result of this, with more players likely to get infected, it will probably take some time before Serie A is back.By the looks of it, the Euros will be postponed until 2021, which would give the domestic leagues - as well as the European cups - time to conclude the season despite the suspensions. In the meantime, Opta have revealed the Team of the season thus far. Take a look at the team below.