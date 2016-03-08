Oriali: 'Inter is my life. Conte a champion'

lele.oriali.italia.primo.piano.jpg GETTY IMAGES
03 January at 20:00
Lele Oriali , Inter team manager , talks to SportMediaset about his new Nerazzurri adventure alongside Antonio Conte (reported via calciomercato). 

"Coming back here was like going home. Beautiful and engaging. Inter is my life, Inter is for me an extended family . It is a sentimental involvement, first of all, a bond that never faded, strong even when unfortunately I was elsewhere ". 

On the success of new boss Antonio Conte:

"He is the best, the number one, a champion. Knowing him I had no doubts about his ability to integrate into the Nerazzurri world. It is right to place many expectations in him: it will take time, but we are doing well, we are actually going beyond thanks to him, of the club and of a group of available players, serious, devoted to sacrifice, loyal in following the directives of Antonio ". 
 
Anthony Privetera

Comments

