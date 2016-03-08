Orsolini out, Demiral in: Juve wrap up the first two deals of the summer

Juventus and Bologna have reached an agreement for Riccardo Orsolini who is going to join the Rossoblu on a permanent € 15 million deal. The 22-year-old played the last six months on loan at the Dall'Ara and played a key role in the team's survival.Juve and Bologna changed their agreement as the Rossoblu had a € 14 million option to buy with Juve who could re-sign the player for €20 million.Bologna have paid € 15 million for the striker and Juve have now an option for the U21 Italy International but not a written option to re-sign the player.The sum cashed in for Orsolini will be used to complete the signing of Merhi Demiral from Sassuolo. The price-tag is just the same and the 21-year-old defender will sign a five-year contract with the Black-and-Whites".Juve need to replace both Andrea Barzagli and Martin Caceres. One of the spots left by the former Juve defenders will be filled by either. The other defensive spot will be taken by a "top" defender.These are the first two deals completed by Juventus with the Old Lady who is now fully focused on finding the new manager for the next season.Lorenzo Bettoni