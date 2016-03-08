Orsolini to Bologna, official figures reveal a gain of €10.5m for Juventus

Yesterday Bologna announced the outright purchase of Riccardo Orsolini, exercising the right to buy the winger after his loan to the club last season. And today Juventus announced the official figures of the deal. Bologna will play the Italian champions €15m over the next three seasons, which generates a capital gain for the Bianconeri of €10.5mJuventus have released the following communication via their social media channels"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that Bologna F.C. 1909 S.p.A. has exercised the right of option for the outright acquisition of the right to sports performance of footballer Riccardo Orsolini for a fee of million payable in three years. This operation has a positive economic effect of around €10.5 million"