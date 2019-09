Oscar could return to Europe on free transfer

Brazilian trequartista Oscar left Chelsea to play in China for Shanghai SIPG a few years ago, and he regretted his decision. His time in China is coming to an end; however, and the player would like a move back to Europe.As reported by Calciomercato.com , the player was proposed to Inter at the end of the transfer window, as he was even spotted in the city of Milan, but a move never materialized. A transfer could be back on the table, though, as Oscar’s contract expires at the end of the year and a move would be a free transfer.For more news, visit our homepage Claudio Perfetto