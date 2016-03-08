Oscar could return to Europe on free transfer
29 September at 18:15Brazilian trequartista Oscar left Chelsea to play in China for Shanghai SIPG a few years ago, and he regretted his decision. His time in China is coming to an end; however, and the player would like a move back to Europe.
As reported by Calciomercato.com, the player was proposed to Inter at the end of the transfer window, as he was even spotted in the city of Milan, but a move never materialized. A transfer could be back on the table, though, as Oscar’s contract expires at the end of the year and a move would be a free transfer.
Claudio Perfetto
