Ospina’s future in the balance after leaving Napoli "I go guys, I don't know if we'll see each other again"

David Ospina has had to leave Naples due to family problems. The Columbian goalkeeper is on loan from Arsenal and having made 24 appearances for his loan club, if he played one more match Napoli would be forced to make the deal permanent. In today’s Il Corriere dello Sport they reveal that upon leaving the clubs technical centre of Castel Volturno Ospina was heard saying “"I'm going guys, I don't know if we'll see each other again." This has obviously cast doubt over the goalkeeper’s future and whether he will be seen in the Napoli side again, this season or next.

Ospina may have time to ponder his future on his return to his homeland, but the family problems that were the reason for his trip are likely to take up his attention while he is away from Italy. However on his return it is expected that all parties involved will sit down to work out his future, with or without the automatic redemption that would be triggered on his 25th appearance for the club.