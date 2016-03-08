Ouch: Only 48.466 went to watch Ronaldo-less Real Madrid
20 August at 11:50Worrying signs at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Real Madrid’s first Liga game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure saw the Galacticos play in front of only 48,466 fans.
The Galacticos beat Getafe 2-0 thanks to goals from Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal to offer new Coach Julen Lopetegui his first win, but the emptiness in the stands was a concern.
Ronaldo moved to Juventus for €105 million after unspecified disagreements with Florentino Perez led the Portuguese star to demand a departure from the club.
Goal.com reveal that the last time this happened was in 2008-2009, the final game of the season before CR7 joined from Manchester United.
Ronaldo himself failed to score in Juventus’ Serie A opening day 3-2 win against Chievo Verona, but performed well despite running into Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino.
Real Madrid didn’t make any major signings in the summer in attack, though they did bring in the highly-rated Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. The Belgian was sat on the bench for the duration of the game, however.
Go to comments