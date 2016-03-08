Overmars confirms Barca-Ajax collaboration agreement talks: the details
01 April at 18:15The sporting director of Ajax, Marc Overmars, has confirmed that Barcelona and Ajax are negotiating a collaboration agreement between the clubs so that the Dutch side has priority in the club's transfers on loan. Moreover, the idea could also focus on Barca, with the Blaugrana being favoured with the priority for several Ajax players.
"Barca want to talk to us to see if they can give us players. There is always something to do but we will not receive too many Barcelona players," Overmars told Voetbal Zone.
Overmars added that it could be a timely and interesting agreement for the two clubs. "We are not a branch of Barca, we have to talk in depth and, anyway, the plans have not been developed until now" he added.
At the moment, there has been no talk of names, with the clubs expected to meet in the near future. The only name that was put on the table is that of Todibo for a transfer of two seasons. The Frenchman is a player known to Ajax coaches and could move there on loan.
Go to comments