Overmars, 'No one believed it, except perhaps van Gaal'



Ajax legend and sporting director, Marc Overmars, was interviewed by NOS, after his side beat Juventus to reach the Champions League semi-final.



"Actually no one believed it, except perhaps Louis van Gaal. A few months ago he said it and maybe even I didn't believe him. I doubted there were possibilities: Juventus had had rest, we played almost every three days from the preliminary rounds. We beat crazy teams, besides Juventus: Benfica and Real Madrid. It is a pride and also a good advertisement for Dutch football ".



Ajax will face either Manchester City or Tottenham in the semi-final.



