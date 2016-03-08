Overmars, 'No one believed it, except perhaps van Gaal'

17 April at 15:45

Ajax legend and sporting director, Marc Overmars, was interviewed by NOS, after his side beat Juventus to reach the Champions League semi-final.
 
"Actually no one believed it, except perhaps Louis van Gaal. A few months ago he said it and maybe even I didn't believe him. I doubted there were possibilities: Juventus had had rest, we played almost every three days from the preliminary rounds. We beat crazy teams, besides Juventus: Benfica and Real Madrid. It is a pride and also a good advertisement for Dutch football ".
 
Ajax will face either Manchester City or Tottenham in the semi-final.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.