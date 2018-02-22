The German international didn’t look at his best as his side was defeated 1-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano, condemning Arsene Wenger to go trophyless in his last season at Arsenal.

A pundit for BT Sport, Keown took exception to Ozil’s performance, saying that “he didn’t deserve to wear the shirt”. The 29-year-old has been at the centre of a heated debate at Arsenal over the last two years, with fans and experts alike unconvinced by his overall contribution.

​But the response from Ozil’s camp was even more blistering that Keown’s criticism.

"I think that Martin Keown feels that just because he used to play football, it gives him the right to attack the current generation of stars," agent Erkut Sogut told Goal.

"Perhaps he just wants to remain relevant, or maybe it is due to jealousy?

"Is he envious about the money and exposure that current footballers have - I don’t know.

"But to sit there and criticise, and criticise, and criticise, time and time again, it’s getting a bit boring, in all honesty.”

​Sogut took particular pains to detail Keown’s supposed failings as a Coach (“

"He was an Arsenal reserve so left for Everton and Aston Villa because he wasn’t good enough,” Sogut started.

"He returned to Arsenal but was still a reserve - always in the shadow of Adams/Bould/Dixon/Winterburn and then Campbell/Toure/Lauren/Cole.

"His behaviour towards [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford brought shame on Arsenal, he will say it showed his passion when really it was bad sportsmanship.

"In the 2004 Invincible season, Arsene Wenger let him play the last minute vs Leicester to qualify for a winner's medal.

"Otherwise he would not be an Invincible because he didn’t play enough games. He wasn’t a real part of the team.”

Ouch!

Was it that Arsene Wenger, the players and staff did not want him there [as a Coach?]”) and a player.