Pagliuca reveals why Donnarumma must leave AC Milan
17 June at 17:00Former goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca was recently interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport and spoke about Milan number one Gigi Donnarumma. He acknowledged the complications surrounding his place at Milan and a potential move, but suggested he seek a change of scenery.
"I would advise him to leaveNot that he should fear his own fans but I feel that something has broken with them and now it is difficult to mend…It is very complex family, contracts, adjustments, money, agents, everything has been put in the middle and now moving would not be easy.”
He went on to talk about a potential move abroad. “It is time to look ahead, to the future, the challenge is double, for the club to find a buyer able to spend.”
I would say he should go abroad, maybe to assert his physicality in the Premier League. In general I would see well to change the air, I say this for his inner serenity."
