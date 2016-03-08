Palacios' agent reveals Real and Inter target will leave River and drops EPL hint



According to FcInterNews, the agent of Argentine Exequiel Palacios, who was once linked with Real Madrid, spoke about the young man's injury and future. Here are the words of Renato Corsi.



"The Real Madrid doctor came to Argentina while Exequiel was playing against Racing, in the game he was injured. Then, some Spaniards told us that they wanted to continue watching him. In June he will leave River Plate and there are clubs from the Premier League and the Bundesliga interested".



Palacios, 20, has played 14 games, scored 1 and assisted 4 from midfield for River Plate this season.

