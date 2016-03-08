Palermo: Ex-President Zamparini stalling the club's sale

13 February at 21:00
Palermo, the club recently bought by a consortium fronted by ex-Juventus star David Platt, are for sale.

Emanuele Facile, CEO of Palermo, has issued some statements to "Gds.it", highlighting how Zamparini is blocking all the latest negotiations related to the sale of the company:

"I'm working even at night for the good of Palermo. It is I who feel mortified. Too many people think about his interests, like Zamparini and his lawyer Bettini that ruin every possibility of agreement. The company has been sold but it is clear that false news can spread and threaten."

Palermo are second in Serie B, 1 point behind Brescia, after 22 games.

