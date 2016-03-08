Palermo's Zamparini responds to give Parma relegation reprieve
24 July at 17:50Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini responds to FIGC’s decision to cancel Parma’s relagtion and deduct five points from next season’s Serie A.
“What did they give Calaio in the end? Two years? There you are. They punished the player, they found the club guilty and at that point the sanction should be a three point deduction,” he said.
“They should have taken off what they got against Spezia. This is shameful, they should have taken off those three points.
“They really have been stupid to recognise that a crime was committed, then they got the punishment wrong.
“They admitted that the offence happened, without applying the punishment to the Spezia-Parma match. It’s absurd.”
