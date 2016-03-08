Palermo, Zamparini: "Palermo was ruined by the people"
23 October at 17:45Former Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini spoke to Italian media outlet PalermoToday via Calciomercato.com today, attacking the citizens of the Sicilian capital and refusing to accept the blame for the club’s current situation.
“Palermo has certainly not been ruined by me, but by the people of Palermo. Palermo has always demanded a lot from me but has never given any help to the team. It was they who gave the coup de grace to the Rosanero colours.”
Palermo are currently in Serie D due to a series of financial issues that has seen them relegated to the fourth tier of Italian football. They are currently top of their Serie D group with 24 points, having won every game so far as they look to fight back to professional football.
Apollo Heyes
