Pallotta clarifies Alisson to Real Madrid and Nainggolan to Inter comments
14 June at 16:30AreaNapoli.it carried a story saying that AS Roma president James J. Pallotta had confirmed that the I Gialloross will allow Alisson and Radja Nainggolan join Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively.
James J. Pallotta had earlier mentioned that the Brazil international goalkeeper was close to joining Champions League winners Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the Belgium international midfielder was set to join the Nerazzuri. James J. Pallotta has now revealed he was sarcastically responding to the reports about the two players.
“I have read with much amusement the quotes attributed to me about the transfer market. In fact I was joking around with a group of guys and responded sarcastically with a reference to the popular rumours on Twitter and in the papers since I’ve been in Italy,” James J. Pallotta said, as confirmed by the Italian club’s official Twitter account.
“There was nothing serious about anything I said whilst making pizza. Just stupid American humour that some don’t get.
CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments