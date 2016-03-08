Pallotta on new Roma stadium: 'It took the same time to build the Colosseum'

06 May at 18:35
AS Roma president James Pallotta has given an update on the club's attempts to build a new stadium.

The American was recently talking on the Sports Decision Maker summit and he talked about the club's possible new stadium.

He said:  We don't know how long it took them to build the Colosseum, but I think we are very close."

On the situation of club revenue, he said: "The sponsors have grown in direct proportion to the engagement that the club has been able to reach on the web. I think that the digital department of Rome is the best in the world in sports."

 

