Pallotta reveals why Roma chose Fonseca as their new manager

11 June at 10:50
Paulo Fonseca has today officially been appointed as Roma's new coach, signing an initial two-year contract with the Giallorossi. Here are the words of the owner of club James Pallotta about the appointment, as reported by the official website of the club from the capital:

“We are delighted to welcome Paulo Fonseca to the club,” he said.

“Paulo is a young and ambitious coach with international experience, a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans.

“From the very first conversations we had with him, he made it very clear he wanted to come to Roma and was excited about the challenge of working with our players and putting out a team that the fans can be proud of," Pallotta concluded.

