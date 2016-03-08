Pallotta: 'Roma robbed, I am tired of this crap'

07 March at 12:00
Some harsh words from Roma president James Pallotta after the Giallorossi Champions League elimination at hands of Porto last night. Pallotta's words were released by Roma's official account. Safe to say the club's no.1 is anything but happy about how VAR was used by the referee Cakir: ​“Last year we asked for VAR in the Champions League because we got screwed in the semi-final and tonight, they’ve got VAR and we still get robbed. Patrik Schick was clearly clipped in the box, VAR shows it, and nothing is given. I’m tired of this crap. I give up.”

 

