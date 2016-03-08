Pallotta surprised at Monchi's comments: 'I gave him full control'
18 March at 19:00Roma president James Pallotta has expressed surprise at Monchi's comments about him and the president not being on the same wavelength, as he believes that he gave the Spaniard every control he wanted.
Monchi left Roma days after the exit of Eusebio di Francesco from the club. And despite having been linked with a move to Arsenal, he has now joined Sevilla two years after having left the club.
On his first Sevilla press conference, Monchi had talked about how he was never on the same wavelength as Pallotta, saying that when he wanted to go right, he himself wanted to go left.
But Pallotta has hit back at this and said: "I am pleased to know that Monchi would never have wanted to fail in Rome, but I want clarity on some things. From the first moment, I was very clear about the direction we had to take and this is why we spent so much money to bring Monchi to us.
"I immediately said that I wanted top-level coaches, first-level trainers, top-level medical staff, first-level scouting staff, along with a top-level football organization.I gave Monchi the keys to give life to all this. I gave him full control to hire the coach he wanted , to hire technical staff and trainers , to manage scouting and to buy the players he preferred. Looking at the results and our performance, it is clear that this has not worked."
