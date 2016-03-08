Pallotta: 'Zaniolo the future of Roma'

James Pallotta has issued a hands-off warning for his Italian youngsters Zaniolo and Pellegrini after Juventus’ Paratici was rumoured to have used yesterday’s 2 – 1 victory against Porto to scout Zaniolo at the Olimpico. The president of the Giallorossi intervened when commenting on the US radio Sirius XM FC . ‘Yesterday we played an excellent game, as a team, even if unfortunately the Porto managed to score that goal. Let's not forget that our opponents came from a run of 26 positive results and did not lose since October’.

‘Zaniolo and Pellegrini are smart guys, they are mature and balanced much more than you imagine. I think they are footballers with the stuff to become the future leaders of Rome’.


