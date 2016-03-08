Palmeri: “Benatia deserved the second yellow card”

Tancredi Palmeri comments on Twitter the episode of the penalty granted to AC Milan for handball in the penalty area of Medhi Benatia, who was not sanctioned with the second yellow card. "Totally wrong, the thesis that claims it would not be the second for Benatia because he would not prevent dangerous action. Higuain would be in a shooting position in front of the goal, really bad faith to say that this is not a dangerous situation ": this is the beIN Sports journalist's tweet.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Totalmente sbagliata la tesi che sostiene non sarebbe secondo giallo per Benatia perché non impedirebbe un’azione pericolosa.<br><br>Higuain sarebbe in posizione di tiro davanti alla porta, davvero malafede sostenere che quella non sia situazione pericolosa.</p>— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) <a href="https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1061718879188254721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">11 novembre 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

