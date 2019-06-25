Pamela Anderson brands former Milan defender a 'monster'; claims he domestically abused her

In one of the year's craziest stories so far, former Playboy bunny and actress Pamela Anderson has branded her now ex-boyfriend Adil Rami a 'monster' in a scathing rant on Instagram in which the blonde model accused him of cheating on her with another woman.In Anderson's rant, she says that "The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed," before adding that "I’m devastated to find out in the last few days.That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives."Anderson continued in the comments of the post, saying that "​I will leave France now. He has tried all - He has sent flowers letters - I did not accept. He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times."She continues, "His family even lies for him. I feel used. Betrayed and hurt. But I should’ve known better. The jealousy. The physical and emotional torture. It was all a mirror of his own actions. I did try to leave 10 times. Every time he chased me to say he’d die without me. He’d go to therapy. He wouldn’t hurt me again. He wanted us to live in Malibu one day. I even emailed my friend who owns LA team for him for next year. Likehe asked me to."The full extent of Anderson's comments about the former AC Milan defendere can be found in the comments of her Instagram post embedded below.