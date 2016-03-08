Former AC Milan and Real Madrid defender Christian Panucci has spoken to Cadena Cope about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move: “When I left Madrid I thought that I did the right choice but I still regret that decision. It was crazy and now I regret it. Ronaldo is just too good to lose. He will succeed at Juventus because he is the best player in the world. Juventus were really smart, Ronaldo will push more top players to come to Italy.”