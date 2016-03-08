Paolo Maldini: Absurd for AC Milan to chose only one competition seriously

Paolo Maldini says it is absurd for AC Milan to focus on one competition when asked whether AC Milan wants to qualify by finishing in the top four or by winning the Europa League.



Paolo Maldini said "It would be absurd to choose which competition to do seriously and which one is not."



"After the group also the EL becomes very complicated, you can not take it into account. We can compete, according to our judgment, to reach the top four in the league and make an excellent Europa League."