Paolo Maldini’s message to Milan fans in first press conference
06 August at 20:00At the weekend, it was announced that Paolo Maldini would be joining AC Milan in an executive development role – with the former Milan and Italy defender helping the next wave of players come through the club; as well as offering guidance to both the current team and the staff.
Today, Maldini had his first press conference, where he went into detail about several topics, including his relationship with the Milan supporters:
“I'm on very good terms with fans, everybody knows what happened on my last day as a footballer. It's part of the past and I am not thinking about it, it's not something I am concerned about."
