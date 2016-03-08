Paolo Maldini's reaction revealed as his son scores again with AC Milan Primavera

20 April at 12:45
Daniel Maldini, son of the legendary AC Milan defender Paolo has once again score with AC Mikan Primavera team. The Rossoneri are playing against Sassuolo while the senior Rossoneri team is getting ready to face Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Sky Sport has reported the reaction of Maldini as he knew that his son has scored again.

Maldini received a Whatsapp message that informed him about the goal of his son. He looked at his mobile, he smiled and he spoke with Leonardo, who was close to him, saying: "Hey, Daniel scored again".

Proudest dad in the word.
 

