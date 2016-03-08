Paolo Maldini: UEFA needs AC Milan
31 August at 14:40Paolo Maldini is representing AC Milan at the UEFA Europa League draw that will take place in Monaco on August 31, Friday and there, he spoke to microphones of Sky Sport talking where he stressed that UEFA needs AC Milan.
The UEFA handed a two year ban for AC Milan that was overturned by CAS and Paolo Maldini says AC Milan now wants to go as far as possible in the Europa League this season.
“Uefa needs Milan: Milan is an important part, has written a decisive story for the success of the two competitions. If Milan will behave well on a financial level, there will be no problems,” Maldini said.
"It's great to be here, my role and the competition have changed, but it's a new beginning and I'm very happy. I'm sure we have Betis who will bother, Olympiacos and a Luxembourg team: it's a group within reach, we want to go as far as possible.”
