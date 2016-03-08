AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini was recently watching his son Daniel Maldini, who donned the same jersey number as former rossoneri star Ronaldinho.Maldini's sons- Christian and Daniel were playing against each at the Milanello recently when the rossoneri Under 17s were playing against Pro Piacenza. Daniel, who is a centre-forward by trade was sporting the same jersey number as Ronaldinho.The Brazilian superstar wore the number 80 jersey during his stint at San Siro and Daniel was wearing the same number against his brother's side during the game earlier today.While Daniel is a striker, his brother Christian is a centre-back and was often seen marking him during the game. Their father, who is currently the Milan sporting strategy and development director, was spotted in stands watching his sons play.