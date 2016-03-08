Juventus triumph is on every newspapers headline. "The Lady of Europe " is on the front page of La Gazzetta dello Sport, while Tuttosport choses a simple and superlative “Bellissima!”. Historic triumph after 22 years, tells the newspaper from the city of Turin, highlighting how the performance of the Bianconeri’s defense last night was perfect.



Il Corriere dello Sport finds a new name for Massimiliano Allegri that, having defeated José Mourinho in his own stadium, has become “Special Max”, while for Tuttosport he deserves the title of “Sir Max”. “Juve more and more aware” are the words by Allegri reported.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has in mind to try again to convince Edinson Cavani to come back to Napoli. The PSG forward, who has spent 3 years in Naples between 2010 and 2013, was very close to go there again last summer, but the move wasn’t completed. “Cavani encore at Napoli? If he reduces his pretensions”, is the headline on the newspaper, reporting the president’s words. An idea that can become concrete in the next transfer window or a provocation to destabilize the PSG lock room before the match against Napoli? We will see soon.

Emanuele Giulianelli