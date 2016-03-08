This last month of the summer transfer window is probably the craziest of the last 10 years in Serie A. Italian clubs are those who have invested the biggest amount of money after the Premier League ones and business in the ‘Bel Paese’ are not over yet.



Yesterday AC Milan and Juventus have opened talks for a possible return of Leonardo Bonucci to Juventus. The Rossoneri captain wants to leave the San Siro and make a return to Turin. Juventus are open to re-signing Bonucci one year after his move to Milan.



The new Rossoneri sporting director Leonardo, however, has even bigger plans for the Diavoli. According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, ‘Leo’ has made contact with former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte. The Italian paper claims Gennaro Gattuso is walking on thin ice and Conte is open to returning to Italy after he has solved his situation with Chelsea.







The Italian manager is going to sue the Blues for his sacking. He wants the Premier League giants to pay him his salary plus his severance pay for a combined fee in the region of € 20 million.



​According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, however, the Blues’ former manager could accept to take just € 5/6 million in order to speed up his Chelsea exit and begin a new chapter of his career at AC Milan.



Meantime in Turin Chelsea’s chief Marina Granovskaia is set to land in Italy tomorrow to discuss the transfers of Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, and Daniele Rugani.



​According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Chelsea are set to offer € 55 million to sign Rugani. Juve will sell one of their defenders this summer and the Blues need to speed up because the Old Lady has already received offers for another one of their defenders: Mattia Caldara who is wanted by Borussia Dortmund. Juve will only sell one of them.



Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic are also top transfer targets of the Blues but the Argentinean striker has a price-tag in the region of € 60 million while Pjanic costs € 100 million and Juve are reportedly not willing to sell him for a lower fee.



