Paper talk: AC Milan-Chelsea swap deal, Arsenal target says yes to Juve

Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport reports that AC Milan would be open to swap Gigio Donnarumma with Alvaro Morata. Both players had a disappointing 2017/18 campaign and both players have a price-tag close to € 70 million.

Nobody, however, wants match the players’ fee in the summer (at least for now) and the rossoneri have been thinking about a possible swap deal involving the duo.



According to the Italian paper Courtois is likely to leave South West London due to his bad relationship with the club’s board.



The contract of the Germany International expires in 2019 and this summer could be the last chance for Chelsea to sell the former Atletico Madrid star.



No contacts between the two clubs have begun yet but AC Milan would be open to swap the two players.



In the meantime Juventus are working on a deal to sign Aleksandr Golovin, a Russian regista who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.



The CSKA Moscow star has reportedly agreed to join Juve but the Old Lady has yet to reach an agreement with the Russian club.



The Rome-based paper claims that today or tomorrow Juventus will have a meeting with CSKA hoping to close the deal to sign the 22-year-old.



​CSKA wants to sell the player for a fee close to € 25 million, the deal between the two parties could be closed for € 20 million.



Lorenzo Bettoni