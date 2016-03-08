Paper Talk: AC Milan plot Torreira swap deal, Man U shock Lukaku request, Nedved meets Raiola for Pogba
16 June at 12:25Arsenal star Lucas Torreira is AC Milan's top target for the summer, Tuttosport reports. Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban are determined to sign the Uruguay starlet although Arsenal are not willing to sell the former Sampdoria man after only one season in North London.
Earlier this week, Torreira admitted that he misses Italy but that may not be enough to see him leave North London in the next transfer window. According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are preparing a € 40 million bid to sign the skillful regista who has played a key role at Arsenal this season.
The Rossoneri could either offer their star Franck Kessié as part of a player-plus-cash swap deal as the former Atalanta man is reported to be a transfer target of the Gunners since a few weeks.
MAN UNITED MAKE SHOCK LUKAKU REQUEST
Inter remain strongly interested in signing Man United target Romelu Lukaku but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations between the two clubs will be nothing easy.
The Red Devils didn't like Lukaku's words about his future and are not willing to give any discount to the Nerazzurri.
Inter could have offered either Mauro Icardi or Ivan Perisic in a potential player-plus-cash swap deal but Man United don't want any player in exchange for their departing striker.
The Premier League giants are only open to selling the Belgian striker only for a cash offer of € 80 million. They are in no hurry to sell Lukaku despite the player's will and the player's latest claims haven't helped Inter at all.
