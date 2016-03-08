Paper talk: AC Milan resume interest Chelsea ace, Liverpool target says yes to Roma
05 June at 10:20Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, reports AC Milan have resumed their interest in Chelsea star Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard was wanted at the San Siro also one year ago but the rossoneri failed to persuade the player to wear the red-and-black shirt.
Now, Mirabelli is yet again interested in signing the Spaniard even if Uefa are expected to give a punishment to the Serie A giants due to breach of financial fair play.
AC Milan may not be able to afford the signing of a € 70 million star unless they sell one or more players for a similar fee before.
In addition to that, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the rossoneri may decide to make Radamel Falcao their transfer summer priority in case they are banned from the Europa League.
The signing of the Colombian International would definitely be cheaper than Morata’s as Falcao may join AC Milan in a player-swap deal with André Silva.
In the meantime Liverpool and Everton target Hakim Ziyech has reportedly given green light to move to Roma.
As we reported yesterday, Roma ds Monchi met the Morocco winger yesterday and La Gazzetta dello Sport believes the 25-year-old has agreed to join the giallorossi in the summer.
Roma have reportedly offered Ziyech a 5-year-deal with a salary that will be definitely higher than € 1 million which is Ajax’s maximum salary. The 25-year-old may join Roma alongside his teammate Justin Kluivert who has also agreed a move to the Olimpico.
Ajax, however, want € 50 million to sell their pair and Roma are in talks with the Lancers to lower the price-tag of the footballers.
In case Roma will fail to wrap up a deal with Ajax, Monchi would resume talks with Porto for Brahimi.
