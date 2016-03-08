Paper talk: AC Milan star offered to Liverpool, Bonucci’s Psg agreement

AC Milan’s Europa League ban could have huge consequences on the club.



According to Tuttosport, the rossoneri captain Leonardo Bonucci wants to leave the San Siro to play the Champions League and Psg are ready to meet the player’s desire.



Reports of La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport claim Bonucci is being persuaded to move to Paris by Gigi Buffon who will soon announce his move under the Tour Eiffel.



Tuttosport claims Bonucci has a principle of agreement with Psg although the French club would need to offer more than € 42 million to sign him from AC Milan.



​Bonucci, however, is not the only player who could leave the San Siro in the summer.



​According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Gigio Donnarumma is wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool. AC Milan are reportedly ready to sell their star for € 60 million and although the rossoneri have yet to receive an opening offer for the 19-year-old and intermediary is reported to have already offered Donnarumma to the Reds.



