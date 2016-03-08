Paper talk: AC Milan trio set for exit, Conte to remain at Chelsea?

Today’s papers in Italy are pretty full of news and speculations about the incoming summer transfers. The news of the day is, of course, Real Madrid looking to replace Zinedine Zidane who resigned yesterday.



Several reports in Italy claim Pochettino is the leading candidate to replace the Frenchman at the Bernabeu although Sarri and Conte are also in line to take over at the Bernabeu.



As for the current Chelsea boss, there is still a chance to see him in charge of the FA Cup winners next season, according to Il Corriere dello Sport’s Gab Marcotti.



At the moment Sarri is in pole position to take over at the Stamford Bridge but Chelsea and Conte have not parted companies yet because the Premier League giants are due to pay a € 20 million pay-off to the Italian tactician who one Premier League title and one FA Cup during his two-year reign in South West London.



Conte’s Chelsea permanence is not the most likely option at the moment but it’s still a solution on the cards.



Meantime in Milan the rossoneri will be due to sell some of their top stars in the summer. According to Il Corriere dello Sport the likes of Gigio Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Suso are the most valuable players at the club right now and one of them could be on his way out of the San Siro in the summer.



Suso has a € 38 million release clause and AC Milan could be open to swap him with Napoli’s José Maria Callejon. Romagnoli is wanted by Juve and Real but AC Milan won’t sell him for less than € 60 million, whilst Gigio has a price-tag of € 70 million but at the moment nobody is interested in matching his transfer fee.



