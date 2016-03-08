Paper talk: Agnelli calls Sarri, Atletico challenge Napoli with €25m bid for Spurs defender

SHOW GALLERY

Andrea Agnelli has personally called Maurizio Sarri to offer him the Juventus job, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The President of the Old Lady has reportedly called the Chelsea manager on Sunday night. Sarri is one of the leading candidates to take over at

the Allianz Stadium now that Max Allegri is leaving the club.



Chelsea are set to get rid of Sarri to hire Frank Lampard and Juve have already begun talks with the former Napoli boss. The dream of Juventus’ fans remains Jurgen Klopp but the German has a very high release clause (€ 32 million) and he doesn’t seem intentioned to leave Liverpool.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sarri is tempted by the interest of the Old Lady and his return in Italy is possible as Roma and AC Milan have also been linked with welcoming the manager’s services next season.



ATLETICO VS. NAPOLI FOR TRIPPIER



La Gazzetta dello Sport does also provide an updateon Trippier to Napoli.



The Tottenham defender is on top of Carlo Ancelotti’s wishlist to strengthen the Partenopei defensive department but according to the Italian paper, Atletico Madrid will be huge competitor for the Serie A giants.



The Colchoneros are also looking for a new right-back for next season and there have already been contacts between the two clubs.



The La Liga giants have reportedly offered € 25 million to secure the player’s services while Napoli haven’t made an official proposal yet.



The England International is also been followed by Juve.



GALLERY: FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN PAPERS AND MORE TRANSFER NEWS



