Paper talk: Atletico Madrid-Juve is Griezmann vs. Ronaldo
20 February at 11:10Antoine Griezmann vs. Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman and the Portuguese star are two of the most shining stars of tonight's Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Juventus.
Ronaldo has already beaten Griezmann several times with Real Madrid and also in the 2016 Euro finals in France.
Almost every paper in Italy and Spain highlight how both players can be the key to help their clubs to seal a crucial win at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus have also begun Marcelo transfer talks in Madrid, while La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Inter are close to signing Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic (READ THE DETAILS HERE).
