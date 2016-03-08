The summer transfer window in the Premier League is set to expire on Thursday Aug. 8 at 6 pm and many clubs in the UK are looking at Serie A stars to strengthen their squads.



Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is definitely one of the players that will receive offers in the last days of the transfer window given that the Serbian has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.



Calciomercato.com reported yesterday that Manchester United would make an offer to sign the 23-year-old before the deadline day and Il Corriere dello Sporrt confirms Lazio have already received a bid from a ‘foreign club’. Lotito, however, won’t sell Milinkovic-Savic for a fee below € 100 million and according to the Italian paper the offer received by the Biancocelesti is at least € 20 million below their demands.







Meantime Tuttosport claims Manchester United don’t want to sell Paul Pogba.



The Frenchman was offered to the Blaugrana by his agent Mino Raiola but the Red Devils are reportedly not willing to sell the former Juventus star.



​Barcelona’s opening € 112 million bid was rejected by the Red Devils who are determined to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford despite his poor relationship with José Mourinho.



If the Red Devils change their mind before the deadline day, Milinkovic-Savic could be the right replacement for the France World Cup winner at Old Trafford.



GALLERY: More transfer news from Italian papers



