Liverpool star Emre Can has already underwent successful Juventus medical and the Old Lady is ready to complete his free move to Turin. The Germany International has not signed a new contract with Liverpool and accepted the offer of the bianconeri who wanted to check the status of his back injury during the last few weeks.



Can, in fact, has already came to Turin to visit the Old Lady’s training facilities and during his short stay in Piedmont he underwent medical with the Serie A giants who do not have any more doubts about the player’s fitness now.



Can will sing a five-year € 6 million-a-year deal becoming the third better paid player at the Allianz Stadium after Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.







​Meantime in Turin Alex Sandro could be ‘forced’ to remain with the bianconeri due to Leonardo Spinazzola’s injury.



The Italian left-back will make Juventus return in the summer after his two-year loan spell at Atalanta but is set to remain out of action for six months as he underwent a knee surgery yesterday.



Tuttosport suggests Spinazzola’s long term injury may oblige Alex Sandro to remain in Turin for one more season. The Old Lady is already preparing a new contract offer for the Brazilian star who came close to joining Chelsea last summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United of late.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni