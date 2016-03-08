Paper talk: Chelsea defender offered to Juve, Inter sign Southampton defender

Inter have completed the signing of Southampton defender Cedric Soares, Italian papers write this morning.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portugal International will join Inter on a € 1 million-loan deal. The Nerazzurri have an option to buy in the region of € 10/11 million.

Marotta’s decision to pounce on the Portuguese defender arrived after that Sime Vrsaljko provided bad news about his fitness.



According to Tuttosport, the Atletico Madrid loanee could undergo surgery to solve the problems to his left knee. Vrsaljko has been struggling with knee pain since the last World Cup played in Russia and during the current campaign, he failed to play on a regular basis due to his poor fitness.



Cedric is currently undergoing his medical tests with Inter ahead of signing his contract with the Nerazzurri.



JUVE OFFERED GARY CAHILL



Meantime Juventus are looking for a possible long-term solution to replace Medhi Benatia. The Morocco International wants Juve exit and the Old Lady has been looking for possible replacements for the unhappy 31-year-old defender.



The Serie A giants are close to signing (again) Martin Caceres but according to Il Corriere di Torino, the Old Lady made an attempt to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The Denmark centre-back is struggling with game time under Sarri but Chelsea don’t want to sell him either on loan or on a permanent deal.



The Premier League giants have offered Gary Cahill instead but the England International is not a profile that interests that Old Lady who has already ended negotiations with the Blues.



Caceres is now set to return to Juve for the third time in his career.



