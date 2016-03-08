Paper talk: Chelsea duo complete Serie A switch, decisive day for Modric to Inter
13 August at 10:13AC Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea for the signing of Bakayoko with the French midfielder who is now in Italy to undergo his medical tests with the Rossoneri (read here).
Bakayoko will join AC Milan on a € 5 million loan deal with an option to buy set to € 35 million. Bakayoko, however, is not the only Chelsea star that will join Serie A this summer.
According to Tuttosport, in fact, Torino have completed the signing of Ola Aina.
The 21-year-old is a full-back that can either play on the left or on the right. Ola will have his medical tests with Torino today and will join the Granata on a free loan deal with a € 10 million option to buy.
Meantime, Il Corriere dello Sport writes that Inter’s dream of signing Modric could end today.
The Croat, in fact, is expected to fly to Tallinn alongside the rest of his Real Madrid team-mates. The Merengues are due play the European Supercup final in the Estonian capital and Corsport claims Modric can either push to join Inter or take today’s flight with his team-mates deciding to remain for at least one more season in Madrid.
Today could be a decisive day for Inter’s pursuit of the Croatian star who was named as the best player of the last World Cup.
