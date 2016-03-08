Chelsea will make a final decision about their manager in the next few days. The Blues are the only top club in Europe that has yet not decided who will manage the team in the 2018/19 campaign and according to Il Corriere dello Sport Roman Abramovic has only two options left.According to the Rome-based paper Chelsea’s next boss will be Italian. Talks with Maurizio Sarri are still ongoing but Napoli keep blocking the manager’s exit.Sarri was sacked by Napoli last month but he is still under contract with the partenopei until 2020.suggesting that he is not going to make Sarri’s move to England any easy.According to Il Corriere dello Sport Chelsea will confirm Antonio Conte in charge of the club if they fail to seal the transfer of Sarri.In the meantime Manchester United are still monitoring Juve star Alex Sandro. The Brazilian full-back is a long time target of José Mourinho but the Red Devils have yet to make an official bid to sign the former Porto star.Calciomercato.com exclusively learned that the Premier League giants have not made any official bid for Alex Sandro yet but according to Tuttosport Man U will soon sound out the player’s availability with Juve.The two clubs are currently negotiating the transfer of Matteo Darmian to Italy. Juve could offer Alex Sandro a new deal but according to reports in Italy the Brazilian want a salary exceeding € 5 million-a-year.Lorenzo Bettoni