Paper talk: Chelsea to announce new boss this week, Juve close in on Man U target

SHOW GALLERY

Chelsea will announce the Maurizio Sarri as their new boss this week.

The Italian tactician has already reached an agreement with the Premier League giants and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roman Abramovich will also wrap up a deal with Napoli in the coming hours.



Roman Abramovich has decided that he wants the former Napoli manager to take over in South West London and although no contacts has yet been made between the two clubs (Sarri is contracted with Napoli until 2020), Aurelio De Laurentiis will accept a fee close to € 4 million to let Sarri join the Blues.



Gianfranco Zola will join Sarri’s technical staff, La Gazzetta can confirm. “Magic Box” is expected to arrive in London in the coming hours, whilst an official announcement of Chelsea will probably be release before Saturday.



In the meantime Juve are close to securing the services of a top Man Utd target, Joao Cancelo.



The Portuguese right-back is a top transfer target of the Old Lady who is now in pole position to sign the former Inter ace.



According to various reports in Italy, Juve have raised their bid to € 35 million, with Valencia’s asking price set to € 40 million.



As per Tuttosport Juventus will afford to sign Cancelo thanks to the sales of Rolando Mandragora, who is close to joining Monaco for € 20 million, and Alberto Cerri who could leave Turin for € 15 million. Eintracht Frankfurt will soon make a similar bid to sign the Italian striker.



GALLERY: More transfer news from Italian papers